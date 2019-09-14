|
William P. "Bill" Caron, Vietnam Veteran, 74, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, and was the son of late Leo and Lauris Caron.
Bill served as an army combat engineer in the Black Horse Regiment where he received multiple medals for his time in service. After his service, he worked as a machinist for over 30 years. He was an active member of the former Franco-American Club, the Disabled American Veterans Club, and the American Legion.
He leaves behind his daughter, Michelle and her husband, John Wallingford. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Dustin Caron, Tyler Wasta, and Savannah Wallingford, along with his great-grandson, Liam Caron. He also leaves his sister, Jacquelin Cyr, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Carrie Caron, and his siblings, Leo, Ronald, Joan, and Helen.
A service will be held on September 20 at noon at the State Veteran's Cemetery on 316 Bow Lane, Middletown, Conn. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Disabled American Veterans Club at 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol, Conn.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019