William R. Rich, 80, of Burlington, beloved husband of Barbara (Mullin) Rich, died on Friday (April 17, 2020) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Bill was born in Bristol on August 29, 1939 and was a son of the late Frederick and Rosemary (Golin) Rich. Raised in Bristol, he attended Bristol High School, Cheshire Academy and Rhode Island School of Design. A Burlington resident for the past 32 years, he operated Rich Construction for several years and after that he ran Richwood Builders with his brother Peter. He then became a building inspector for the City of Bristol for 15 years. After retiring he worked part time as the Building Inspector for the Town of Canton. He was a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge for many years. He enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino. In addition to his wife of 57 years, Bill is survived by three children: Steven Rich and wife, Pam of South Windsor, Michael Rich, and Diana Rich and her partner Mark Karvoski both of Bristol; a brother: Fred J. Rich and wife, Suzanne of St. Petersburg, FL; a sister: Geraldine Peterson of Manchester: a granddaughter: Jessica Rich of Astoria, New York; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT. 06111. Funeral services and burial will be celebrated at a time when all may attend and will be announced later. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Rich family. Please visit Bill's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020