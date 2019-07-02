|
|
Winoma Christine Cross, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving and devoted family on June 24, 2019.
Funeral services are Sunday July 7, at 4 p.m., at the Bethesda Apostolic Church, 249 Stanley St., New Britain, with the Reverend Dale Shaw officiating. A time of visitation will precede the service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the church.
New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., is entrusted with her arrangements.
For her complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 2 to July 3, 2019