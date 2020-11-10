Woodrow A. Connelly, 66, born March 19, 1954, jumped on his Harley and rode the highway to heaven on Oct. 26, 2020. He loved his Harley, playing guitar, fishing, and listening to music. He leaves behind two sisters Mary Wight and Judy Walsh and his daughter Jaime and her husband Rob LaChapelle. Jaime was his pride and joy and made many memories together. He is predeceased by his parents Lydia and Harvey Connelly and his brother Ricky. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

