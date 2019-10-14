|
Yolanda "Dolly" (Frascona) Bowden Morehouse, 95, widow of James Bowden, Sr., and Otho Morehouse Sr., died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at The Pines at Bristol.
Yolanda was born on Sept. 7, 1924, in the Bronx, N.Y., and was the youngest of six children of the late Carmen and Rosalie (Rao) Frascona. She was raised and attended school in the Bronx. She has been a longtime resident of the Bristol area where she worked for New Departure. In her later years she lived for a time in Tallahassee, Fla., where she took up part-time employment at Wal-Mart. A member of Heritage United Pentecostal Church, Bristol, she enjoyed sewing and knitting and she loved her grandchildren.
Yolanda is survived by four sons, Thomas Bowden and wife, Geri, of Greenwich, N.Y., James Bowden, Jr. of Torrington, Kevin Bowden and wife, Victoria, of Bristol, and Mark Bowden and wife, Debbie, of E. Greenwich, R.I.; a daughter, Maureen Rao of Bristol; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Bette Bowden, and her three brothers and two sisters.
The family offers a thanks to the staff of The Pines at Bristol and to Bristol Hospital Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis Street, in Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, in Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol on Monday between 6 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol, CT 06010. Visit Yolanda's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019