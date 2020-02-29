|
Yvette Rolland (Taillon) Noon, 96, of Sandusky, passed away early Thursday morning, February 27, 2020, at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, after a brief illness.
Born July 21, 1923, in Bristol, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Onesime Joseph and Ludivine Marie (Angers) Taillon. Yvette was a graduate of Saint Anne grade school and Bristol High School, both in Bristol, CT. During her high school years she was involved in the school newspaper, "Horizons," the French Club, Glee Club, bowling and archery.
Upon graduation from high school in 1941, she worked as a clerk at The Bristol Bank and Trust Company. After meeting the love of her life, Edward, she dedicated her life to raising their six children. She spoke French fluently all her life after growing up in a French household.
A faithful Catholic, she prayed the rosary or as she would say "le Rosaire" daily since she was a young girl.
Yvette always had a song in her heart, and her love of music spanned genres and decades, from "Alexanders Rag Time Band" to 20's-40's music, to Alan Jackson. At 15 years old, she began singing with her sister, Simone, at Minstrel shows. At home, she and her siblings would harmonize around the piano. Her favorite hobbies included playing the piano, singing, gardening, working on jig saw and crossword puzzles and completing jumbo scrambled word games. Traveling to the beaches of Cape Cod and Connecticut was a must but her favorite destinations were Florida and The Greenbriar of West Virginia.
Yvette is survived by her children, Stephen, Elizabeth (David) Clary and Richard (Beverly) Noon; her grandchildren, Patrick, Katie, Sarah, Aaron, Morgan, Cody and Kara; her great-granddaughters, Tegan and Scarlett; two sisters, Simone Merriman and Doris Mailhot; a brother, Raymond Taillon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 72 years, Edward J. Noon, Sr.; her sons, Edward, Jr. and Larry Noon; a daughter, Eileen (Noon) Baum; a daughter-in-law, Ginny Noon; a sister, Jeannette Anargiro; and a brother, Paul Taillon.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5-7 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Prayers will be recited Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at 9:40 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Fr. Chris Jesudhason officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Yvette's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 29, 2020