Agnes (Aggie) Mae Brungardt of Broomfield, CO passed away on August 8, 2019. Aggie was born in Victoria, Kansas on January 20, 1935 to Peter and Catherine Sander. She married Donald Brungardt of Hays, Kansas on August 25, 1951. Aggie is survived by her children, Jack Brungardt of Montrose, CO, Jesse (Ruth) Brungardt of Fort Collins, CO, Lisa (Mark) Jiacoletti of Arvada, CO, Craig (Jackie) Brungardt of Denver, CO, Becky (Scott) Harper of Broomfield, CO; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernadette (Gary) Arnold of Hays, KS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brungardt; five sisters and two brothers. She was a longtime Broomfield resident who enjoyed her family, friends, Red Hats and playing Bunco and Pokeno. Celebration of Life service was held at Mt. Olivet in Wheat Ridge, CO on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Rosary at 11am followed by funeral service at 11:30am. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Agape Hospice Services. Memorial donations may be made to Agape Healthcare, Hospice and Palliative Care 6041 S. Syracuse Way Suite 220 Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019