Alice Hammerle, of Broomfield Colorado, was embraced by God's loving arms on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was surrounded in her home by her adoring husband Bruce and her children. Born October 27, 1927 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to Walter and Katherine Gilgallon. Alice was a loving and dedicated daughter and sister to Walter and Paul (Frank) Gilgallon. She has now joined her family in heaven for an Irish celebration of endless laughter, song and beautiful harmonies. Alice married Bruce Joseph Hammerle on June 18, 1949 and celebrated 71 years of marriage on June 18, 2020. Alice was loving, joyful, graceful and always ready to share a warm hug and engaging conversation, making you feel like you were the most important person in her life. Her joy was ever present and astonishing to all of us in the final months of her life as she woke each day feeling so very blessed to be with her husband and family. Alice shared many words of wisdom with everyone she met, her recurring favorites "Do it while you can!", "Life's too short!" and "Have fun!" all tenets that she and Bruce lived by during their life together. Alice, known as Allie, Sweetheart, Buddy, Sis, Mom, Dolly, Grandma and Debbie (an endearment for Grandma) and Aunt Alice was the cornerstone of her family and loved to "party" with family and friends. Alice's favorite day was "Fri-DAY" as if she needed an excuse to celebrate her life and love of being with her family and sharing a 'teence' as she endearingly referred to cocktails. Her energy, love of life, love of family, Irish wit and incredibly thoughtful caring about others will be greatly missed. Alice is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bruce Hammerle, her children David Hammerle (Kathy) of Lafayette CO, Patrick (Marsha) of Erie CO, Mary Katherine of Broomfield CO, and Karen Kumar (Tom) of Westminster CO. Alice was overjoyed and so very proud to be called "Debbie" by her 11 grandchildren who were her joy, the flowers 'in her garden' and she loved them endlessly and deeply without boundaries. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy, laughter and special moments of endless "tickling". Her life was celebrated with a family Rosary held at their home in her beautiful backyard that she loved to spend her time. A mass in celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 1:30 at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, Broomfield, Colorado. Thank you for being a part of our lives as we honor and celebrate our most beautiful, Alice Mary Florence Gilgallon Hammerle.

