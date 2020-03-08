|
Ardith (Ardy) June Gardner passed away on February 22, 2020. Ardy played many roles during the course of her rich life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, volunteer, and friend. A memorial for Ardy will be held on Saturday March 14, 2pm at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 3031 West 144th Avenue, Broomfield, CO. A coffee reception at the church will follow the memorial. In lieu of flowers, all gifts should be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020