Barbara L. (Parigi) Peterson

Barbara L. (Parigi) Peterson Obituary
Barbara L. Peterson (Parigi), formerly of Northglenn and Denver, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of March 6, 2020. She was born, August 6, 1935 in Canon City, Colorado. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Louis Parigi, her husband of 52 years Kerwin (Corky) Peterson, and her grandson, Dustin. Barbara is survived by her sister, Florine; sons Steve (Barb Jr), Mike (Maureen) and Ken (Mindy); grandchildren: Dan (Daniela), Amanda, Hannah, Chase, Nick, Justin, Steph and Lindsey; honorary grandson Josh Craig; great grandchildren: Matthew, Marcus, Luca, Kenzlee, and Avery; nephews Rick and Steve Peterson; nieces Tammy (Bruce) Alexander, and Kim (Jerry) Peterson. Barbara graduated from West High School in 1953. She worked at various companies in the Denver Metro Area, in accounting and payroll including Mountain Bell, Fleming, Woolco, and Northwest Auto, finally retiring from Grand Auto. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7:00pm; funeral service will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00am both in the Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, reception to follow. Interment will be at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020
