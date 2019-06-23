Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rundus Funeral Home
1998 West 10th Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
(303) 460-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rundus Funeral Home
1998 West 10th Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Broomfield Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Brinkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Brinkman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Brinkman Obituary
Bertha was born February 10, 1931 in Zaandam, The Netherlands, the third of six children. She passed away June 19, 2019 at Northglenn Heights Nursing Home from complications due to dementia. Bertha and her family survived the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands during World War II. She attended college in the Netherlands, majoring in accounting, and she was one month away from obtaining her CPA certification. She met Hendrik Brinkman (also from Zaandam) at a birthday party for one of her brothers. Hendrik joined the US Army Corps of Engineers and served in Korea. After his tour of duty was completed, he returned to Zaandam and married Bertha on April 8, 1954. They immigrated to the USA and settled in Worthington, Minnesota. Hendrik's work as an electrical engineer eventually lead the family to Broomfield in 1964. Bertha enjoyed friends, gardening, good jokes, reading, traveling, and camping. She had a positive and joyful personality. She was preceded in death by her husband Hendrik, parents, two brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by daughter Dean and son William, both in Broomfield. One brother survives in Zwolle, The Netherlands. Visitation is June 25th at Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield from 5 to 7pm. Funeral services will June 26th at 1pm at the Broomfield Presbyterian Church. Internment will be at Broomfield County Commons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue or shelter.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now