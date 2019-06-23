|
Bertha was born February 10, 1931 in Zaandam, The Netherlands, the third of six children. She passed away June 19, 2019 at Northglenn Heights Nursing Home from complications due to dementia. Bertha and her family survived the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands during World War II. She attended college in the Netherlands, majoring in accounting, and she was one month away from obtaining her CPA certification. She met Hendrik Brinkman (also from Zaandam) at a birthday party for one of her brothers. Hendrik joined the US Army Corps of Engineers and served in Korea. After his tour of duty was completed, he returned to Zaandam and married Bertha on April 8, 1954. They immigrated to the USA and settled in Worthington, Minnesota. Hendrik's work as an electrical engineer eventually lead the family to Broomfield in 1964. Bertha enjoyed friends, gardening, good jokes, reading, traveling, and camping. She had a positive and joyful personality. She was preceded in death by her husband Hendrik, parents, two brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by daughter Dean and son William, both in Broomfield. One brother survives in Zwolle, The Netherlands. Visitation is June 25th at Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield from 5 to 7pm. Funeral services will June 26th at 1pm at the Broomfield Presbyterian Church. Internment will be at Broomfield County Commons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite animal rescue or shelter.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 23, 2019