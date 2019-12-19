Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Good News Community Church
5511 W. 136th Ave
Broomfield, CO
1981 - 2019
Brandon Beemer Obituary
Longtime Coloradan, Dr. Brandon Alan Beemer, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona after a valiant battle with health issues. Born February 4, 1981 in Federal Heights, CO, he was into technology at a young age. He graduated in 1999 from Broomfield High. As a lifelong learner, he earned a bachelor's degree from DeVry and a master's degree and a Ph.D. from CU Denver. He held positions as an information technology project manager, director of electronic health record implementations, and adjunct professor at Boise State, CU Denver, and University of Detroit. Brandon, a firm believer in the truth, loved the Lord and held a desire to serve others. He volunteered at the homeless shelter in downtown Denver and routinely helped with parking duty at his local church. Brandon was responsible for leading over 300 youth to Christ through YoungLife and making a profound impact in the lives of others. You could often find Brandon in pursuit of his many hobbies including cycling, working-out, snowboarding, and starting bonfires. He is survived by his parents Sue Beemer, Brent Beemer, and Dara Beemer, his brother Blake (Connie) Beemer, his nephew Gunner Beemer and niece Baylee Beemer. He recently lost his dearly loved companion "Beem-Dog." Friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of Brandon's life on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Good News Community Church, 5511 W. 136th Ave, Broomfield, CO. Bob Kois, a dear family friend, will be officiating. Memorial contributions to YoungLife can be made at www.younglife.org/giving
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019
