Carol Ann (Nichols) Kuhn passed with grace late Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Carol was born on December 30, 1936 to loving parents W. Arch Nichols and Carol Ruth (Livingstone) Nichols, joining her brother John Nichols in Buffalo, New York. Carol married Duane Summers Kuhn on June 30, 1956. In 1958 Carol graduated from the State University of New York College for Teachers in Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, beginning her teaching career. Duane and Carol moved to Westminster, Colorado in the early 1960's and Carol began her career as an elementary school teacher. Hundreds of children benefited from her wisdom and meaningful education. In 1985 Carol graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a Master of Arts. Retiring in 2002 Carol continued to spend her life showing unconditional kindness and generosity to all that knew her. In addition to spending time with her family, Carol also enjoyed seeing all her friends weekly at Silver Sneakers. For more than a decade she was the caregiver to her husband before she herself began experiencing various health issues. While she underwent one painful episode after another with her health, Carol never lost her sense of humor, her humility or her courage. Even in the last hours of her beautiful life she waved and smiled at her caregivers. Her final gift was her spirit which was passed on to her family members and those wonderful people who helped her leave this world with all her dignity and distinction. Carol's present families are her husband Duane Kuhn, her daughter Jennifer and her husband Mike Kerr, her son Christopher and his wife Claire Haberfeld. Carol loved animals and throughout her life she rescued and provided a loving home to cats, rabbits and dogs. In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made in her name to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, the Denver Animal Shelter, the Denver Dumb Friends League or an animal rescue of your choice. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 1:00pm at Rundus Funeral Home located at 1998 W. 10th Avenue in Broomfield.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on May 23, 2019