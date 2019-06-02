|
Carol, was born in Denver in 1929. She spent her school years in Denver, attending Cathedral High School and Loretto Heights College. Carol married William Powell in 1950. They lived in Denver and Casper, Wyoming before moving to Broomfield in 1958. Carol lived in their house on Hemlock Street for the next 60 years. Carol and Bill had four daughters: Anne, Lynne, Nancy and Eileen. Carol loved her family, her mountains, teaching, learning, and traveling. She was involved in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church from its beginning in the basement of the Empire Savings Bank. While raising her daughters, Carol was an active volunteer at the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library, Bal Swan Children's Center, Emerald Elementary, and as a Girl Scout troop leader. In the early 1970s, Carol helped open the Learning Lab at Emerald Elementary School, where she coordinated adult and teen volunteer tutors for the next 16 years. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 900 W Midway, Broomfield on June 17th at 10:30 with a reception following in the church hall.. View the full obituary at www.rundus.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise from June 2 to June 16, 2019