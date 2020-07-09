Carolyn Sue Johnson, age 52, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020, due to a long battle with several medical issues. She was born November 29, 1967, in Denver, Colorado, to Jack and Janet Liming. She married Jay Johnson in October of 1997. Carolyn had many loved ones and friends that will dearly miss her. She had a special sense of humor that infected those around her. She was always looking out for others and helping others. Carolyn received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Recreation Management. She often joked that she learned how to "blow up balls and make even teams." Prior to her having to medically retire, Carolyn worked at the Paul Derda Recreation Center in Broomfield as a Recreation Coordinator. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Jay; her two sons, Logan and Cooper; her mother, Janet; her mother-in-law, Karen Johnson; her uncle and aunt, David and Linda Overlin; her cousin and wife, Jim and Karen Overlin; her cousin, Annie Overlin; her "Minnesota" parents, Clint and Donna Rohrer; and her "Minnesota" sister, Ann Harms. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack. A celebration of life for Carolyn will be held sometime in the hopefully near future.

