Cora Lillian (Schaefer) Smith was born on July 22, 1924 in Wilmot, South Dakota to John and Lucy Schaefer. She was a "middle child" of six siblings (Jack, Dorothy, Willard, Cora, Mary, and Frank). The family moved to Browns Valley, Minnesota when Cora was 10 years old; and then to a farm outside of Marvin, South Dakota when she was 15. Cora married Harold Smith on November 18, 1945. She and Harold moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1955; finally settling in Broomfield, Colorado where she has lived since 1958. In addition to raising 3 children, Cora worked for Parin Upholstery for 30 years quilting bedspreads and upholstery; was active in starting a new church (which is now Calvary Church on Sheridan Blvd.) in the basement of their home; and fostered 13 babies. Cora was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, all five of her siblings and their spouses, and two infant children. She is survived by three children: Daniel Smith, Diane Olson (Bryan), and Rebecca Shaffer (Dave); ten grandchildren: Wayne Smith, Shane Smith, Aaron Smith, Jill Olson, Luke Olson, Dawn (Olson) Villegas, William Shaffer, Stacy (Shaffer) Wilson, Jami Shaffer, and Shari (Shaffer) Otteman: 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren: and by one amazing friend and caregiver, Mary Smith. We are grateful that our mother/grandmother/great-grandmother is now with the Lord Jesus Christ whom she loved and served. To Him be the glory!
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020