Broomfield - Dale Charles Willard, 81, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Dale was born in Walters, Oklahoma, March 7th, 1938 to Jack and Thelma Willard. He was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma in 1959. He taught high school in Noble, Oklahoma and, after moving to Boulder, he taught at Broomfield High School in the 1960's. He served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves from 1961-1967. He left teaching to work for Thorne Films in Boulder where he produced and directed educational films. He published two works of fiction - My Son, My Brother, My Friend (Intervarsity Press, 1978) and The Linnet's Tale (Simon & Schuster, 2002). Dale was also an inventor and worked on a number of innovative designs and products as the co-founder of Halleck-Willard, Inc. in Frederick, Colorado. Above all else, Dale was a passionate Christian. He and his wife Myra were founding members of Boulder-Longmont Christian Fellowship and spent their lives sharing their vibrant faith. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Myra Elaine (Jenkins) Willard; daughter, Stephanie, and her husband Christopher Burrow; daughter, Cecily; son Cameron, his wife Mara, and their son Noah. Dale and Myra's fourth child, Stuart, died in 2000. The burial will be held at Broomfield Commons Cemetery on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00 am. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Boulder on Tuesday, June 18th at 10:00am.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 11, 2019