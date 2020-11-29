1/
David Hastings
David Edward Hatings, 80, passed away October 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Louise Anne (Lodini), who was the center and love of his life for 59 years. They were always together! He is also survived by his daughters, Frances (Edward) Ghiazza, Phyllis (Ronald) Robb, Denise (Ray) Duggan; his grandchildren, Christine, Jaclyn, Jessica, Michelle, Kristen, Kelly, Eric and Katherine; and his great grandchildren Alexandra, Joseh, Ellie, Skylar, Leilani, Riley, Xavier, Ava, Mia and one on the way. David proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the Aircraft U.S.S. Essex. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth S. and Hazel J. (Conklin) Hastings. Also five older siblings, Shirley, Jane, Bonita, Kenneth L. and Carolyn.

Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2020.
