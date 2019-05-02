|
Delda Robertshaw, of Broomfield, passed away on March 24, 2019 at her home. She was 91 years old. Delda was born in Andrews, Iowa on September 26, 1927, to Lester and Sarah Miller (Scott). She later married her husband, Horace Robertshaw. Delda worked as an office manager at Arapahoe Roofing, before retiring at the age of 75. Delda is preceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Horace. She is survived by her children; Sharon Galperin of Surpise, Arizona, Judith Patrick of Colorado City, Colorado, Bobbie Donnachaidh of Broomfield, Colorado, Sara Rose-MacKenzie of Colorado City, Colorado; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broomfield, Colorado. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: United Methodist Women (UMW), Memo: Naomi Ruth Circle.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on May 2, 2019