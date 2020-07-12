Diane Sanders, age 75, of Broomfield, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan hospital after her battle with congenital heart failure. Born in April, 1945, in San Francisco, California to James and Nell. They moved to Boulder, Colorado at the age of 3, and by the age of 19 she would marry the love of her life, Paul Sanders, in November, 1965. For many years Diane worked as a manager at Continental/United Airlines and this fueled her love of travel around the world. Many family vacations were spent flying to Scotland and England, but forever a kid at heart her favorite was our yearly vacation to Walt Disney World. When she wasn't traveling she loved to take long mountain drives, bake, garden, knit, or another favorite pastime, eat Mexican food. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother she will be missed for her witty sense of humor, compassion, warmth, and her love of life. Diane is survived by her husband of 55 years; daughter, Melissa; son James and daughter-in-law Heather; daughter Heather and son-in-law Kenny; and grandchildren Fiona, Seamus, Caoimhe, Jordan, and Christopher. She loved her family and cherished every moment big and small with them.

