Dolores Lorraine Jones, 92, passed away on July 11 after a 2-month battle trying to recover from broken leg surgery. She was born Dolores Lorraine Ambrose on June 27, 1928 in Muskegon, Michigan to Zigmus and Helen (Austrauskas) Ambrose. She married Joseph Martin Herremans in Muskegon, MI where they lived and had their first child. She loved to go dancing when the big bands came to Muskegon and telling the story about dancing with Lawrence Welk. Joe got a banking job in the small town of Edwardsburg, Michigan where they lived on Eagle Lake and had 3 more children. Dolores went to work for the local dentist after all the children were in school. She was dearly loved and many patients often brought her homegrown vegetables and treats, for they appreciated her warm welcoming smile at a place most folks don't like to visit. Joe passed away in 1979 and she later married William Jones. They moved to Richmond, Indiana where they owned a restaurant for many years. They moved to Canon City, Colorado in 1987 to retire, but she decided to work at the Canon Inn for good friend, Jerry Robinson. Dolores was a terrific administrative assistant and got to know most everyone in town. She was happy to work and see people. She loved to travel, but she loved her home too. Bill passed away and she continued to work until The Canon Inn was sold. At age 74, she retired for good and moved to Broomfield, CO to be closer to her daughter. She soon made good friends, loved playing cards and remained there the rest of her life. We will surely miss her grace, smile, tell it like it is demeanor, love and support. She is survived by two of her children Tamara Herremans and Timothy Herremans (Lori), 5 grandchildren - Andrew Spolyar (Phyllis), Chad Herremans (Krystle), Gavin Herremans (Allison), Timothy Herremans Jr., Joshua Herremans (Jennifer), and 10 great grandchildren. Her death was preceded by her only brother Gordon and her two oldest children, Joan Spolyar and Craig Herremans. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. The family plans to have a celebration of life in 2021. Many thanks to Covenant Living for making her last few weeks as comfortable as possible. Excerpt from "When Tomorrow Starts Without Me" By Erica Shea Liupaeter "When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an Angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand, and said my place was ready, in heaven far above, and that I'd have to leave behind, all those I dearly love. But when I walked through heaven's gates, I felt so much at home. When God looked down and smiled at me, and told me 'Welcome Home'. He said, 'This is eternity, and all I've promised you.' Today for life on earth is past, but here it starts anew. So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, For every time you think of me, I'm right here, in your heart."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store