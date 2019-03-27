|
|
Donna M. Grass of Broomfield, CO, passed away March 22nd at 6:45 a.m.. After full body research, her remains will be cremated and interred at the Broomfield Lakeview Cemetery. Graveside memorial service pending. Donna Marie Smith was born December 11, 1926 in Haven, Kansas to Forrest H. Smith and Ethel Winegarner Smith. She was one of 5 siblings, the others being Winona, Harry, Gene & Winifred. Donna attended Haven Grade & HS; Hutchinson, (KS) Community College; Wichita University and a special Aeronautical engineering class at Kansas University. She worked at various jobs for which she had been schooled, including, junior planner for Boeing Aircraft (during WWII) and secretarial and office supervisor at a Hutchinson Elementary School & Kansas State College. She also worked as a counselor relieving full time migrant labor Missionaries who were on summer leave. After moving to Broomfield in 1966, Donna helped supervise the coffee shop and Donut Factory in Broomfield for several years. Donna led an active life and was involved in activities, such as being a member of Sweet Adelines, the Broomfield Methodist choir and church historian. She especially liked crafts and quilting and refinishing antique furniture. She will be remembered as the family historian for both the Grass and Smith families, having spent decades researching the family's genealogy. On April 5, 1953, Donna married Robert D. Grass of Hays, KS, at Haven Methodist Church. She is survived by daughter, Paula (John) Clements, Hal Robert (Mika) Grass, granddaughters - Danielle and Arielle Clements, sister Winifred (Harland) Priddle, Sister-in-law Nancy Grass and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to The Broomfield Veterans Museum or the scholarship fund (in memory of Donna Grass) at the Old Antarctic Explorers Assoc (OAEA). (www.oaea.net).
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019