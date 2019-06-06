|
Doris entered this world on February 9, 1935 in Monte Vista, Colorado. Doris went peacefully to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 1st, early in the morning.
Doris Malcolm Love was married 56 years to Donald Everett Love. Together they built a legacy of love and service. They are survived by their children, Pam Love Arnett of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Stan and Patty Love of Salida, and Brad and Sandy Love of Salida along with their three children; Morgan Love Perkins, Brooke Love, and Trevor Love.
Doris was a Colorado native whose pioneer roots went back to statehood. Her family settled in Fort Collins, Longmont area of Colorado. Doris grew up in many places as her father served in the U.S. Army. The family settled in Lakewood, Colorado where Doris attended High School and graduated in 1953. From there she went to Colorado College at A&M (now CSU) and graduated with a degree in Occupational Therapy. It was there that she met Don Love. He graduated from college in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army and then followed his career path to Boing Aero Space in Seattle, Washington. They were married in 1957 in Lakewood, Colorado. Doris followed Don to Seattle and then back to Colorado as Don chose to work in the family business Western Archery in Denver.
Their family home in Broomfield was filled with love. Doris was a homemaker and supported her family. Doris had many friends and nurtured those relationships. She was loyal and full of life and adventure. She loved traveling, nature, family time, all crafts, especially sewing. She treasured her grand children and watching them grow.
Doris had inner beauty and strength from God above. She lived her life well and touched everyone with love and kindness. Her memory is the gift we all share as the gift that keeps giving.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tru Hospice and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 6, 2019