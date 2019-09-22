|
|
Dorothy Rose Kissinger, 92, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2019. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at Rundus Funeral Home from 9:30a.m. - 11: 30a.m. followed by a memorial service at Tri-City Baptist Church in Westminster starting at 1:00p.m. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Louisville Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Dorothy Rose Kissinger (Kier) born December 19, 1926 in Canon City, Colorado to John and Althaea Kier. She was one of 4 children and grew up on a ranch in Toponas, Colorado. In 1958 she moved to Canon City and later moved to Broomfield in 1985. Dorothy eloped with Frank Wright Kissinger January 26, 1945 in Raton, New Mexico. They were married 58 wonderful years. They had two children, Waney and Rudy. Dorothy was known for hugs, her cooking, special stories, helping others and most of all a love for God and travel. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Althaea Kier, brothers; Jack and Billie, sister; Virginia and her husband Frank Kissinger. She is survived by daughter Nancy Wee, granddaughter Shannon Robinette (Sean) and 2 great grandchildren. Son; Rudy Kissinger (Vicky) and granddaughters; Heidi and Mindy and 2 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Please leave condolences and well wishes at www.rundus.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019