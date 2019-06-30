|
Douglas was born January 22, 1951, in Lima, Ohio to Nedra and Roland Nevergall. Douglas passed away on June 21, 2019, after an eleven day battle with sepsis. Douglas had cerebral palsy from birth and was deaf but read lips like a pro. He graduated from high school and was a very high functioning adult having worked in housekeeping throughout his life. Douglas, along with his parents, moved to Colorado in 1972. He retired from CU Boulder's Housekeeping Department in 2005 after 32 years of service. Douglas was a giver, donating over 10 gallons of blood in his lifetime, volunteering at a skilled nursing facility after retirement and just helping whenever he could. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, David Nevergall (wife Joan); sister, Dianna Wilson (husband Ray); nephews, Scott Wilson, and Troy Nevergall; and niece Tammy Cousar; along with great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 30, 2019