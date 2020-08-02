On July 19, 2020, Dwight E. Ready of Broomfield passed away at the age of 78 following a short illness. Dwight was born April 21, 1942, in Albuquerque, NM. He attended Holy Trinity High School in Trinidad, CO and received a Masters Degree in Special Education from Adams State College. He served in the Colorado Army National Guard from 1960 to 2002, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. His career included many activations and deployments including the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm in 1990. Dwight served as a board member of Bal Swan School for over 20 years. His kind heartedness touched family, friends and neighbors. Dwight is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy (Yarberry); his two children, Mike (Vikki Bresnahan) and Kim Milan (Joe); four grandchildren; a great grandson and sister, Cynthia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bal Swan School or The Wounded Warrior Project
. A private service will be held at a later time.