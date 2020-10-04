Elis-Barbara Schipper known affectionately as "Frau" joined her beloved Bud in Heaven September 27, 2020. Frau was born Nov. 13, 1929 in Rossbach, Sudetenland. After WW2 broke out she, her mother Elizabeth and two sisters, Margit and Renate, were deported with only 2 suitcases apiece. They were sent to Schoengeising, Germany where they were eventually reunited with their prisoner of war father, Anton. Frau got a job at Furstenfeldbruck Air Force Base where she met her future husband, and boss at the time, MSGT. Harold "Bud" Schipper, Jr. They were married May 16, 1951. Heading stateside, Bud arranged for a sponsor in Canada to accept her family. For a third time, the family started their lives over. This time, they stayed and had extremely successful lives in their adopted country. Frau and Bud and daughter moved to Broomfield in 1972 and Frau finished her teaching credential at CU-Boulder. She taught German at Broomfield High for 22 years. Many summers, she would take students and parents to trips to Germany. She was Colorado's Foreign Language Teacher of the Year in 1997. Frau went on to teach 12 years at Front Range Community College. Her family was musically talented and it became a big part of her life. She took music courses in college and became director of the choir at the Presbyterian Church in Broomfield, a position she held for 48 years until her death. She also started the Broomfield Civic Chorus, which she directed for 35 years. The Chorus was a fixture at Veterans Day, Broomfield Days, and Tree Lighting ceremonies. She and Bud were "Heart of Broomfield" award recipients for the arts in 2002. If one thing can be Frau's legacy, it would be that she loved everybody! Her greatest joy was to hug people and to tell them she loved them. Everyone was special in her eyes! She will be greatly missed by her daughter Lynnette and her husband Mark, grandson Maj. Matthew Muncey and wife Capt. Christina Muncey, sister Renate Lehmann (Joe), brother in law Anthony Weiss, nephews Rick Weiss (Annemarie), Barry Lehmann(Rosa), Randy Lehmann (Eva), Paul Schipper (Heather),John Schipper, many grandnephews and grandnieces and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Presbyterian Church of Broomfield, 350 Main St. Broomfield, or in her memory to the charity of your choice
.