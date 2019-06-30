Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 Broadway Street
Boulder, CO
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:45 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Ezra Larsen Obituary
Ezra Ben Larsen, longtime resident of Boulder, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the age of 96. "Ez" was born in Aus- tralia, raised in Blair, NE, attended Dana College, and earned a BS from Nebraska Univ. During World War II, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, trained in radar and radio and was assigned to Air-Sea Rescue at bases in Brazil, Liberia, and Ascension Island. Following the war, he earned an MS in physics at Wisconsin Univ. He married Esther Eriksen in 1950 and taught physics at colleges in Iowa and Missouri before going into industry at Socony Vacuum in New Jersey and Celanese Textiles in Virginia. There, he received patents for synthetic insulating parka filler and a cigarette filter manufac- turing process. In 1957, Ez moved to the Nat. Bureau of Standards (now NIST) in Boulder. His work featured measuring antenna fields and microwave radiation standards, earning a patent. In 1987 he married Sandy Elliott and lived in Westminster, taking part in Ez's grandkids' activities. Following retirement, Ez moved to Tucson, eventually returning to Boulder. Ez's passions were photography, amateur radio, tennis, chorus, and travel. He will be missed by his children, Carl Larsen of Marietta, Georgia, Dale Larsen (Sandy), of Erie, and Karen Larsen of Broom- field, brother Philip Larsen (Florence) of Blair, NE, and sister Agnes Paulsen of Tucson. Ez leaves behind six grand- children and four great- grandchildren. He is predeceased by sister Lydia Beckman. A memorial service in Ezra's honor will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boulder at 2200 Broadway Street. Interment with military honors will be on Monday, July 8 at 11:45 am at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd, staging area 'A'. Donations may be made to the Anti-Defamation League or to Oaks Indian Mission. See full obituary at legacy.com.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 30, 2019
