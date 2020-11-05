Frances J. Rowe-Stearn passed away peacefully on October 22nd, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Carroll, in Gaston, South Carolina. She was 94 years old. She was born in Oklahoma, in 1926, when her parents were moving to McNeary, Arizona; she was raised in McNeary, where she became the 'mother' to her 3 siblings after the death of her own mother, Ida Mae Clark, when she was just 12 years old. She met, and married James B. Rowe in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1946. They had 3 children together: David E. Rowe, Carroll L. Rowe, and Shelly A. Rowe. They moved to Broomfield, Colorado, in 1957, and made the population 259. Frances and 'Jim' Rowe owned their own business, and she worked with him side by side, until their retirement in 1980. She was instrumental in the starting of the original town newspaper, The Broomfield Star Builder. She and her husband 'Jim', were also pioneers in the forming of the Episcopal Church of Broomfield, The Holy Comforter. The first church services were held in the basement of their home on Hemlock Way, until the rectory was built across the street. Frances and 'Jim' were also involved in the beginning of the Broomfield Country Club. They enjoyed many years of golf together until 'Jim' passed away in 1981. In 1983, Frances met and married Marvin Stearn. They were both retired, and enjoyed traveling across the U.S. playing golf together, until his passing in 2008. Frances had many accomplishments to her name. She transcribed the first medical text into braille, which is now located in the Library of Congress in Washington DC. She was known as 'the cake lady' who baked, and delivered, birthday cakes to the Indian children in Boulder, Colorado, who were separated from their parents because they were being treated for Tuberculosis. Frances and her friends from the Broomfield Country Club, were part of the very first Broomfield Days Parade, where they decorated a golf cart in pink napkins and drove it down Midway Blvd., passing out candy to the children in attendance. Frances was also known for shooting a hole-in-one at the Broomfield Country Club! Frances is survived by her 3 children David E. Rowe, Carroll L. Veltmann (Christopher), and Shelly A. Jehorek (Patrick): 3 grandchildren, Robert J. Rowe (Cari), Bonnie S. Rowe, and Mathew J. Veltmann (Sydney), and numerous great-grand children. She was preceded by husbands James B. Rowe (1981), Marvin Stearn (2008), and Grandsons Michael D. Veltmann (2004), and Marvin J. Sharpe (2020). There will be a private family gathering in summer, 2021, in Colorado, where her ashes will be spread.

