On Saturday, June 22, 2019, The Reverend Gary L. Arnold passed away at the age of 83. Gary was born on December 6, 1935 in Grinnell, IA, to Grant and Mildred (Lake) Arnold. He married Anita E. Hoke in 1954 and they had two children, Grant and Gina. Gary graduated from The Iliff School of Theology in 1962 and served United Methodist Churches in Salix, IA, Dixon, NE, and Pierce, Merino, Limon, Ft. Lupton, Broomfield and Boulder CO. In 27 years as a United Methodist Church pastor he launched hundreds of marriages and saved more further down the road. He baptized scores of babies. Talked a few suicides off the ledge. Counseled countless souls in need of guidance and hope and others dealing with grief or facing their own deaths. Not to mention those who looked to him for spiritual direction. In phase II of his career he spent 25 years as a church fundraiser and was particularly proud to be able to say that he had raised 10's of millions of dollars to put roofs over the heads of people needing a place to worship in multiple denominations all across this great nation. Following Anita's death, Gary later married Judy Gunkler in 1979 and Jane Beatrice Tropf in 1990. Gary is survived by his daughter Gina Colitti and his son Grant Arnold (wife Barbara) and his grandchildren Vinnie Colitti, Russell Arnold (wife Emma), Brittany Brown (husband Bryan), and stepdaughters April Tropf, Angela Tropf and Andrea Herrera (husband Yamil) and step grandchildren Jackson Tropf, Aiden Tropf, Chloe and Sophia Herrera and his great grandson William Grant Arnold. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Dean Gearhart (wife Nancy) and sister Janelle Kain. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. this Friday, June 28, at Broomfield United Methodist Church, 545 W. 10th Ave., Broomfield, CO.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 27, 2019