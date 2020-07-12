Genevieve Lane

Genevieve, Genny to everyone she met, loved her family, her pets, and her church, although the order may vary depending on the day. She enjoyed time outdoors with family and friends, camping, hunting, and jeeping. As she grew older, she enjoyed staying a little closer to home with the urban wildlife that she fed and watched in her backyard. Genevieve Ann Petras was born May 4, 1941 in Frederick, Colorado, the youngest of three children that included her brothers William (Billy) and Lawrence (Larry). After graduating from Frederick High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Glenn Lane, in December,1959. They moved to their home in Broomfield in the early 1960s and have been there ever since. Glenn and Genny had 3 girls, Sandra (Sandy), Leslie, and Francine. She raised her young family while working in a bank, but her true passion was as an entrepreneur. After her children were in school, she purchased her own travel agency and travel agent school. These years were filled with world travel, new friends, and many laughs. Genny also loved going to concerts and plays with her children and her friends. After retirement, she and Glenn spent their time together in Broomfield until he passed in 2005, after 45 years of marriage. Genny took solace in her church where she made many friends and took great pleasure in volunteer work, including as the secretary of the Women's Guild at Nativity of Our Lord Church. Her later years were filled with doting on her pets, playing bunko and pokeno with her friends, and spending time with her family. Genny passed peacefully on June 30th, 2020, in Broomfield, Colorado with family surrounding her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her parents Julius Petras and Katherine Petras (Major), and her brother William (Billy) Petras. She is survived by her three daughters Sandra Rucker of Guffy, Colorado, Leslie Peabody of Broomfield, Colorado, and Francine Lane-Duran Vazqez of New York, New York, her 5 grandchildren, Carla (Rucker) Glatz, Cody Rucker, Bryon Peabody, Brett Peabody, and Veronica Duran-Lane, her 3 greatgrandchildren Kade Foulk, Lewellyn (Lulu) Foulk, and Troy Glatz, one greatgreat grandson Greyson, and her brother Lawrence. Donations to the National Kidney Foundation
would be gratefully accepted.