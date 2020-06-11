Gerald Kent Martinez (JB) beloved husband, father and grandfather entered into heaven on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 61. JB was loving, caring and funny with a heart of gold always willing to help out. He loved camping, music and food. His grandchildren adored him. He was very loved and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Martinez and several Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Bramer, son, Jeremy Montoya, step-children, Gary Bramer, Angelina Dale and Desiree Bramer, mother Patricia Martinez, Brothers, Gary Martinez, Terry Martinez, Charles Martinez and Jody Martinez, a sister, Karen Martinez, Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Montoya, Natalia Montoya, Baylee Montoya and Elena Bramer and several nieces and nephews. He was cremated and a family celebration of life will happen at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store