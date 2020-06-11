Gerald Kent (JB) Martinez
Gerald Kent Martinez (JB) beloved husband, father and grandfather entered into heaven on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 61. JB was loving, caring and funny with a heart of gold always willing to help out. He loved camping, music and food. His grandchildren adored him. He was very loved and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Martinez and several Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Christine Bramer, son, Jeremy Montoya, step-children, Gary Bramer, Angelina Dale and Desiree Bramer, mother Patricia Martinez, Brothers, Gary Martinez, Terry Martinez, Charles Martinez and Jody Martinez, a sister, Karen Martinez, Grandchildren, Kaitlyn Montoya, Natalia Montoya, Baylee Montoya and Elena Bramer and several nieces and nephews. He was cremated and a family celebration of life will happen at a later date.

Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Chrissy and family, You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Tom and Debbie Menza
Family
June 10, 2020
Your granddaughters and I will miss you very much! Thank you for always looking out for us and for all the love ❤ Fly high Grandpa JB, and watch over us. We hope to make you proud!
Katie, Kaitlyn, Natalia & Baylee
Grandchild
June 9, 2020
I miss you so much. Life will never be the same without you. I will cherish all the memories we made and you will live in my heart forever. I love you. ❤
Christine Bramer
Spouse
