1/1
Gordon Purslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Educator and trumpet player extraordinaire passed away peacefully with his wife Joelle by his side, near his home in The Villages, Florida. Music was his life; and his trumpet his heart and soul. Born in Quincy, MA, Gordon enjoyed teaching, performing professionally, organizing and leading local ensembles in Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, California, Texas, Las Vegas, and Florida. He inspired students of all ages, elementary through post-graduate, spending his last 20 public school teaching years (1970-1990) as beloved music teacher (and fashion trendsetter) at Broomfield (Colorado) High School. Gordon is predeceased by his ex-wife Jean Purslow, nee Villeneuve, his father Henry Purslow, his mother Dorothy Hylan, nee Zaumseil, brother Doug, sisters Valerie Howe, Dorothy McKeen and Shirley Imrie. He is survived by his sister Linda Cyr, his loving wife Joelle, his three children, Mark, Scott and Kimberly McGuire, nee Purslow, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Having served with the U.S. Air Force, Gordon's ashes will ultimately find a home in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Gordon requested that memorial gifts be sent to: THE TRUMPET ENSEMBLE care of Dave Czohara, 585 Baker Lane, The Villages, FL 32163.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved