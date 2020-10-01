Gordon Purslow

Educator and trumpet player extraordinaire passed away peacefully with his wife Joelle by his side, near his home in The Villages, Florida. Music was his life; and his trumpet his heart and soul. Born in Quincy, MA, Gordon enjoyed teaching, performing professionally, organizing and leading local ensembles in Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, California, Texas, Las Vegas, and Florida. He inspired students of all ages, elementary through post-graduate, spending his last 20 public school teaching years (1970-1990) as beloved music teacher (and fashion trendsetter) at Broomfield (Colorado) High School. Gordon is predeceased by his ex-wife Jean Purslow, nee Villeneuve, his father Henry Purslow, his mother Dorothy Hylan, nee Zaumseil, brother Doug, sisters Valerie Howe, Dorothy McKeen and Shirley Imrie. He is survived by his sister Linda Cyr, his loving wife Joelle, his three children, Mark, Scott and Kimberly McGuire, nee Purslow, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Having served with the U.S. Air Force, Gordon's ashes will ultimately find a home in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Gordon requested that memorial gifts be sent to: THE TRUMPET ENSEMBLE care of Dave Czohara, 585 Baker Lane, The Villages, FL 32163.

