Helen Elizabeth Austin of Broomfield, CO passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Helen was born September 10, 1931 in Ft. Smith Arkansas, the daughter of Emily and Luther Jones. She had two sisters and three brothers. She married Billy Joe Austin on October 26, 1961; he preceded her in death. Helen had a long career in the printing business, starting out as a tramp printer, traveling from place to place. She worked for the Rocky Mountain News for 27 years as a teletype operator, composing ads. Helen was a member of the United Church of Broomfield, PEO, and a union member for over 50 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and cooking, and was known by many for her banana crème pies. Most of all Helen was proud to be a mother and grandmother, and in her later years, she especially enjoyed being GG to her great grandchildren. Helen is survived by her daughter, Glenda Slayton of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Carolyn Crouse (Peter) of Broomfield; and son, Joseph Austin of Broomfield; grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Joo (Andrew), Katherine Ann Crouse, Molly Renae Bean (Nate), and Brittany Jo Austin; great grandchildren, William Joo, Royce Joo, Dax Joo, and Marilyn Bean, as well as extended family in Tennessee, John Austin and Kathryn Wimberly. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at United Church of Broomfield, followed by interment in Broomfield County Commons Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Broomfield, Broomfield Meals on Wheels, or to Broomfied FISH.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Aug. 29, 2019