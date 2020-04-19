|
|
Helen Mae (Jackie) Ross (91) passed away, one day shy of her 92nd birthday, of natural causes on April 11, 2020 at Generations, The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail care home in Lafayette, CO. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Services will be determined when possible and announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements are through Darrell Howe Mortuary, Lafayette, CO. Jackie was born on April 12, 1928 in Treece, KS to Gordon and Ethel Myers. She was the youngest of 5 siblings. She married Joseph E. Ross of Louisville, CO on September 5, 1948. Jackie and Joe made their home in Broomfield, CO for almost the entire 65 years of their marriage where they raised 3 children, Karen, Paulette, and Richard. Jackie worked as Administrator for the City of Louisville, CO before she retired in 1993 to the newly built Louisville Recreation Center where she became an icon opening up and checking in early morning exercise buffs. She was considered a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and friend, spending endless and much appreciated hours with all. She was also known as an accomplished cook, especially Italian cuisine. Jackie was a long-time, loyal member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 111, Louisville, CO where she held several offices. She also served the State of CO as Department President and subsequently became a member of The Past President Parley of the American Legion Auxiliary. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (2013), daughter, Paulette (2002), and infant son, Steven (1956). She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Terry) Ruth of Scottsdale, AZ and son, Richard Ross of Broomfield, Co; former son-in-law, James Pitre of Broomfield, CO; former daughters-in-law, Tamara Spano of Firestone, CO, Gina Bova of Louisville, CO; grandchildren, Jason (Kathleen) Pitre, Jeffrey (Jeanne) Pitre of Broomfield, CO, Adam (Francine Trujillo-Ross) Ross of Thornton, CO, Jerrod Ross of Louisville, CO; Joel (Kellie) Pitre of Broomfield, CO, Alexis (Ronan Davis) Ross of Longmont, CO, Jacqueline (Adrian Garcia) Ross of Northglenn, CO; great grandchildren, Nolan Pitre, Janaye Trujillo, Bailey Ross, Jadyn Pitre. Elia Harmens-Ross, Laque Premo, Jace Pitre, Briley Ross; Brady Pitre, Major Pitre, Maeve Davis; nephews, LeMoyne Myers and family of Dalton, NE, Dennis (Stephanie) Myers and family of Riverside, CA; great-niece, Stacy (Nathaniel) Green and family, great-nephew, Eric (Heather) Schott and family of Roseville, CA; step-grandchildren, Jeffrey (Debbie) Ruth and family of Erie, CO; Mark (Amie Aller) Ruth of Ft. Worth, TX and Krista (Shane) Smith and family of Aurora, CO. The family is especially grateful to the personnel of Season's Hospice and Generations who so graciously cared for Jackie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Season's Hospice, 9191 Sheridan Blvd, Suite 103, Westminster, CO 80031 or Generations, The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail, 660 Old Laramie Trail, Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020