Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
(303) 654-0112
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Tabor Rice Funeral Home
75 S. 13th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Shepherd of Love Fellowship
13550 Lowell Blvd
Broomfield, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Grein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob Dean Grein


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacob Dean Grein Obituary
Jacob Dean Grein, 37, of Thornton, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1981 in Aurora, Colorado to Kenneth and Mary Sue (Mykytiuk) Grein. Jacob attended public schools in Brighton, Broomfield, and later graduated from Thornton High School in 2000. Jacob worked for Goodwill Industries for many years in Adams County. He also spent some time working for Century Link. Jacob was on overcomer and strived to achieve anything he set his mind to. He was known for his sensitivity for loving people. Jacob lived and loved life despite his disabilities. He loved God with his whole heart and soul. Jacob had a zeal for life. He always wanted to be a part of whatever was going on, any job around the house whether it was helping in the kitchen or working in the yard. Jacob is survived by his parents, Ken and Mary Sue; grandmother, Marilyn Grein of Brighton; siblings, Hannah Marie (Nate) Roberts of Thornton, Luke (Stacy) Grein of Westminster, Grace (Jacob) Staehlin of Thornton; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by both grandfathers, and one grandmother. There will be a Visitation held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., at Tabor Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, Colorado. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Shepherd of Love Fellowship. 13550 Lowell Blvd, Broomfield, Colorado 80020. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jacob Grein Memorial Fund at Bank of The West.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now