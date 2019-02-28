|
|
Jacob Dean Grein, 37, of Thornton, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1981 in Aurora, Colorado to Kenneth and Mary Sue (Mykytiuk) Grein. Jacob attended public schools in Brighton, Broomfield, and later graduated from Thornton High School in 2000. Jacob worked for Goodwill Industries for many years in Adams County. He also spent some time working for Century Link. Jacob was on overcomer and strived to achieve anything he set his mind to. He was known for his sensitivity for loving people. Jacob lived and loved life despite his disabilities. He loved God with his whole heart and soul. Jacob had a zeal for life. He always wanted to be a part of whatever was going on, any job around the house whether it was helping in the kitchen or working in the yard. Jacob is survived by his parents, Ken and Mary Sue; grandmother, Marilyn Grein of Brighton; siblings, Hannah Marie (Nate) Roberts of Thornton, Luke (Stacy) Grein of Westminster, Grace (Jacob) Staehlin of Thornton; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by both grandfathers, and one grandmother. There will be a Visitation held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., at Tabor Rice Funeral Home in Brighton, Colorado. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Shepherd of Love Fellowship. 13550 Lowell Blvd, Broomfield, Colorado 80020. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jacob Grein Memorial Fund at Bank of The West.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019