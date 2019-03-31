|
|
On Friday, March 22, 2019, Dr. James D. Dixon, loving husband and father of eight children (twins were miscarried at 5 months gestation), went to be with our Heavenly Father at the age of 84. James is survived by his beautiful wife Aloha, his six children, JoGwen, Jenifer, Hoku, Lili'u, Kamalu, and Tiara, his sisters, Shirley, Leslie, and Elizabeth, his grand children, Kyla, Anela, Kanoa, and Olivia, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Please visit www. inmemoriamservices.com to read more about James' life adventures and for memorial/ funeral information.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019