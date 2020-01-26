|
James Robbins FitzSimmons, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Luthern Medical Center, in Wheatridge, Colorado, due to pneumonia following lung surgery. He was born July 22, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, to Warren Biggs FitzSimmons and Ruth Steward. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and returned to Denver to graduate from Metropolitan State College, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and later from the Colorado School of Mines with a Masters in Environmental Sciences. On May 24, 1977, he married the former Nancy Marie Bunn from Ogden, Utah. They established their home in Denver, Colorado, and later in Broomfield, Colorado. He primarily worked for the U.S. Department of Energy as a project engineer, while also owning and managing apartment rentals, and after leaving the government, also built, owned and operated an outdoor storage business. He loved being outdoors especially fly fishing and elk hunting. He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Nancy; a son, Robert James, and daughter-in-law, Mary Frances Allen, of New York City, New York; a sister, Judy Ruth Toney of LaGrange, Georgia; and cousins, Steward Robbins of Spokane, Washington, Jack Steward of Tucson, Arizona, John (Michael) Burkey of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Carol (Hathaway) Raymond of Durham, North Carolina. Internment January 31, 2020, at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado, with All Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020