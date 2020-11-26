1/1
JAMES YOUNG
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
88, of Tucson, AZ formerly of Butler, PA and Broomfield, CO died peacefully November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born November 25, 1931 in Butler, he was the son of the late James Claire Young Sr. and Garnet C. Young (Kelley). He was preceded in death by this wife of 60 years, Genevieve Marie Young (Gillon); his brother, Robert L. Young and his sisters, Leah Ralston and Edith Ford. He is survived by his sisters, Anna Ruth Madden and Dottie Hetrick; his spouse Shirley Lillard-Young; son, James*; daughters, Cindy*, Linda*, Sue*, Lisa*, Amy*, Jill*, Mary*, Barbara*, Sally*, Carol* and their spouses (AKA the "fools who married in"); 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and counting. He received a scholarship to attend the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jim worked for Armco Steel in Butler, IBM in Endicott, NY, Boulder and Tucson, retiring after 30 years. Jim was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Parish in Tucson, where he volunteered to count collection receipts. He served on the board of the Southern Arizona Square and Round Dance Association and on their festival committee. He was a member of the Friend's Together group in Tucson. Jim also loved to travel; his travels with his family spanned the globe. Jim loved and was very proud of his family. As the patriarch, he took the lead in gathering 70+ family members every 2 years for a reunion in beautiful Estes Park, Colorado, appropriately coined "the party in the mountains". He lived his life demonstrating faith, patriotism, friendship, love and the value of family to his children as well as serving as a father figure to many. His radiant smile, playful attitude and contagious laughter earned him the nicknames of "Chicky Cheeks" and "Bad A$$ Grandpa" (BAGPA). Dad was a graceful dancer who loved to circle and twirl around the dance floor; he elegantly guided dance partners resulting in his dance card always being full. Jim and Genevieve are once again joined together "Forever Young" dancing in heaven. *Indicates the favorite child The family requests donations are made by check to the Alzheimer's Association Desert Southwest Chapter Southern Arizona and mailed to 2290 N. 1st Street. Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95131. Please make check out to Alzheimer's Association DSW.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bring's Broadway Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Rosary
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bring's Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 24, 2020
Jim will be sorely missed by the dance community of Tucson.
Donna M. Fulton
November 23, 2020
Very good friend, fellow worshipper and money counter at St Joe's. We will dearly miss him and I will have to now learn to count coins. May you rest in peace Jim!
Don and Ruby Blea
Don R Blea
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved