Jean Senkier, 89 of Broomfield, formerly of Boulder, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born November 20, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Charles Alloysius and Anna Cecilia Walsh. She is survived by her seven children, Charles (Lynn), Suzan (Russell) Ockey, Michael, Christopher, David (Carol), Ellen (Shaun) Sullivan, John (Kathrin); sixteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother C. Donald (Barbara) Walsh of Poughkeepsie, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" and daughter Maureen. Following Jean's graduation from Poughkeepsie HS, she attended New Paltz Teachers College and then worked for IBM. She and Chuck married June 3, 1950 and were married for over 63 years. In addition to raising a large family and teaching them important values, Jean held many administrative positions working with ETS, University of Colorado Law School, and University Press. In their careers and personal life she and Chuck traveled the world, yet always called Colorado home. They loved their time spent in the beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Travel was Jean's passion, which she turned into a lasting career working into her eighties as an independent travel consultant. Jean and Chuck believed strongly in education and provided their children the opportunity to further theirs. Jean was a life-long learner who enjoyed the Arts, playing bridge and being active in tennis, golf, and bowling. She loved celebrating time with her family and her engagement in the Boulder Country Club and Anthem Ranch communities. She was a savvy shopper, extremely generous, strong, and resilient. A private celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date. Contributions to Colorado Alzheimer's foundation: 455 Sherman Street, Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203. To send an online message to the family, please visit www.MurphyFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on May 5, 2019