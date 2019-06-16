|
Joan Marguarite Tracy passed away June 6th, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Nursing School and then worked at Bellview Hospital in New York City. In 1965, she moved to Broomfield, Colorado. She later retired from IBM. Joan volunteered with the Red Cross and the Broomfield Senior Center. She loved arts and crafts, reading and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with family and friends. She always had an open door for her children's friends, they were treated like family. Joan is survived by her children: James E. Tracy, Jr., Thomas P. Tracy, Theresa (Teri) McDonald, and Mary Caner. her sister: Charlene Hornung, Sister-in-law Margaret (Peg) Redgrave. She is survived by numerous Grand Children, Great Grand Children, Nieces and Nephews. Joan was preceded in passing by husband James Edward Tracy, parents Cyril and Ann Mercier, brothers Al, Larry and George Mercier, son-in-law Randy Caner and grandson Joshua Caner. A Rosary will be held at 10:30am at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, with a funeral mass at 11:00am on Friday June 21, 2019. The church is located at 900 W. Midway Blvd, Broomfield, Colorado. Donations may be made in Joan's honor to the American Red Cross
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on June 16, 2019