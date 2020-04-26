|
Joan S. Tarnawski, 81, of Broomfield died on April 4,2020 in Longmont CO. Rosary and Memorial Mass will be held later when family can gather. Please visit Rundus Funeral Home website for service times as they become available. Joan was on Oct 28, 1938 to Robert and Kathleen Kay in Sterling, Illinois. She was educated in Catholic schools and graduated from St. Ambrose University in 1959. She worked as an RN for 35 years in both Illinois and Colorado specializing in Elder Care. Her many interest included crafting, quitting, gardening, genealogy research and connecting with family and friends. She is Survived by her husband of 60 years William Tarnawski, daughter Barbra Inman; son Bill Tarnawski. Joan is proceeded in death by her sons Joe and Mike Tarnawski; parents Robert and Kathleen Kay, and two brothers.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020