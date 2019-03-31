|
John was born in Evanston, Illinois to George Coet and Rose Bolanger in February of 1945. John loved football, and made Chicago All-City his senior year in high school, playing a game at Soldier Field. After receiving a full football scholarship to Northwestern, his knee was blown out in the second game his first year, terminating his football career. John joined the Air Force in 1964, and served for four years. John's parents had relocated to Colorado, and John went to work in Boulder and to school at Metropolitan State to provide for his young family. After graduating from Metro State summa cum laude, John worked for IRS for seven years, then returned to Boulder to serve as controller for Watts Hardy Dairy, and continued in the accounting profession working at the Lowry Finance Center for the Department of Defense. He served in the Army National Guard for several years, and was an Adjunct Professor in Statistics and Accounting courses for Metro State and Regis University. In 1986, John started is own accounting practice with his wife, Fran - a firm that exists to this day, providing tax and accounting services. John proudly possessed both the CPA and CFP designations, and strived every day to live up to the expectations of his extended family, his employees and his many clients. In 1983, John and Fran married, blending their families. John and Fran have five children - Kenneth (Becky) Coet, James (Julie) Coet, Karne Brashear (Jeff) Hall, Nathan (Andrea) Brashear, and Elizabeth Coet. Their grandchildren are Kennedy, Justice, Sheridan, Autumn, Lawson, Mathew, Aidan, Mackenzie, Maddox, Noah, Alexis, Liberty, Jasmine, Shannon, Elaina, Joseph, and Josh. John was "Bumpa" to all of them - a unique designation for a truly unique and loved man. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 31, 2019