John Haskins Gratkins, age 87, passed away peacefully in hospice care following a brief illness. John was preceded in death by Rosemary, his wife of 60 years, and sister Grace. He is survived by his children Eileen Gratkins and John Gratkins. John grew up in Chicago, the son of John Stanley and Della Mae Gratkins. After attending Chicago Vocational School, he worked as a radio repairman until his induction into the Army in 1952. John was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Chicago and in 1957 married Rosemary. After the birth of their daughter, Eileen, John and Rosemary moved to Atlanta where son John was born. John continued to experience success in business, being promoted many times until achieving his final position as president of an electronics manufacturing company. After retiring in 1997, John pursued volunteerism with great passion. In 2003, John was honored to receive the Governor's Caring Colorado Volunteer Service Award for his extensive volunteer work. John will be interred, with military honors, at Ft. Logan National Cemetery along with wife Rosemary. Check the memorial website at www.rundus.com for upcoming date and time. John's favorite charity was the ASPCA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at their website at https://www.aspca.org or to a local animal rescue organization.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019