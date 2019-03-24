Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rundus Funeral Home
1998 West 10th Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
(303) 460-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gratkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gratkins


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Gratkins Obituary
John Haskins Gratkins, age 87, passed away peacefully in hospice care following a brief illness. John was preceded in death by Rosemary, his wife of 60 years, and sister Grace. He is survived by his children Eileen Gratkins and John Gratkins. John grew up in Chicago, the son of John Stanley and Della Mae Gratkins. After attending Chicago Vocational School, he worked as a radio repairman until his induction into the Army in 1952. John was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Chicago and in 1957 married Rosemary. After the birth of their daughter, Eileen, John and Rosemary moved to Atlanta where son John was born. John continued to experience success in business, being promoted many times until achieving his final position as president of an electronics manufacturing company. After retiring in 1997, John pursued volunteerism with great passion. In 2003, John was honored to receive the Governor's Caring Colorado Volunteer Service Award for his extensive volunteer work. John will be interred, with military honors, at Ft. Logan National Cemetery along with wife Rosemary. Check the memorial website at www.rundus.com for upcoming date and time. John's favorite charity was the ASPCA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at their website at https://www.aspca.org or to a local animal rescue organization.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now