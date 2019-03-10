|
John was born on December 17, 1932 in Portales, NM and passed on March 5th. He grew up ranching and rode his horse to the one room school house (sitting in the saddle backwards in the winter). After high school John moved to Amarillo, Texas and met Leslie by chance while selling insurance. They were married in Springer, New Mexico on August 10, 1957. He was married to the love of his life, his Queen for sixty-one years. They moved to Denver and then on to Broomfield in 1961. John and Leslie were blessed with two girls; Kimberle and Kellie. In 1967, John and Leslie started Empire Electric. He continued working until this past summer. Besides running a successful business, John served his industry well. He was very involved in NECA, the National Electrical Contractors Association, holding virtually every leadership office and serving on every Chapter Committee as well as on the Health and Pension Trusts. He served as the 8th District Vice President for four years. He also served on the Council on Industrial Relations. He was a member of NECA's prestigious Academy of Electrical Contracting. John was also involved in the Broomfield Community. He enjoyed serving on the Planning Commission from 1988 to 2008. He was passionate about helping the Broomfield Community, whether he was building award winning parade floats, helping out with school functions or supporting the kids in the community. John's true legacy is his family. He was a loving husband who loved Leslie dearly. Kellie and Kimberle are blessed to have had a father that was always ready to lend a helping hand on any of their projects and knew he loved them unconditionally. He is affectionately known as Papa by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Papa was always on the sideline whether it was a sporting event, play, concert or other activity encouraging all of them. He will be missed by all and we are blessed he was always there to support, encourage and guide all of us with his wisdom. He loved the Lord and we are thankful he is at home with his Savior. John is survived by his wife, Leslie Malone, daughters; Kimberle (Kevin) Skattum and Kellie (Todd) Holland, grandchildren; Krista (Jarrod) Glodt, Kaitlin (Zach) Greenemeier, Kory (Tori) Skattum, Kyle (Katie) Skattum, Kollin (Sadie) Skattum, Kara Skattum, Connor Holland, Nate Holland and Jacob Holland. Great grandchildren; Noah, Ethan, Maiyah, Caleb, Michaela, Aubrey, Grayson and Gavin. Services will be held at the Broomfield United Methodist Church on Monday, March 11th, at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception. A public viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Please share memories or condolences at www.inmemoriamservices.com
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019