John "Tom" Spencer passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2020. Tom was a Broomfield resident and a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church for 53 years. He was a bank examiner and loan officer in several banks. He owned his own loan review company, Financial Review Services. He is survived by his children Matt (Cara), Tricia Fankell (Don), Joel (Jill), and Greg (Meleah), twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Full obituary and condolences can be found at www.inmemoriamservices.com.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
