Judy Burran left this world on Sunday September 1, 2019 after battling for several years against different forms of cancer. Judy was born on August 27, 1950 in Galveston, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Les Burran; a sister--Sandra Wright, of Houston, TX and a brother--Wayne Taylor also of Houston. Another brother--Bob Taylor passed away in 2017. She and Les have one son, Troy and his wife Jennifer and their 2 daughters, Fiona and Audrey of Portland, OR. Judy and Les met in Houston and married on Sept. 3, 1971, later moving to Denver. For 20 years Judy was employed by U.S. Bank in Denver as Executive Administrative Assistant. After retiring, both she and Les enjoyed reading, traveling to visit family and also working in and enjoying their beautifully landscaped back yard. Judy was a member of a volunteer group in Broomfield called the Womens' Gathering. Judy enjoyed this group because all the knitting and crocheting they did went to help people stay warm, and items were sent to Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to homeless shelters and cancer centers. Judy will be greatly missed by family, friends and all whose lives she touched.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019