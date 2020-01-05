Home

Karen Ann (Scott) Smith

Karen Ann (Scott) Smith Obituary
A twenty year resident of Broomfield, born in Coral Gables, Florida. She grew up in California and New York, met husband of 40 years at Eastern New Mexico University. Earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Lamar University 1983. Worked as a nurse for nearly thirty years; received Recognition as Nurse of the Year from Kaiser Permanente Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Kent Smith; daughter, Stacey Smith; and younger sister, Andrea Walden. She is preceded in death by her parents Curtis, and Minni Scott, and older sister, Lisa Hall.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020
