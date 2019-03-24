|
Kelly Sue Kane, 51, passed away February 28th, 2019. Kelly was born in Cheyenne, WY on December 5th, 1967 to her father Leon and late mother Nancy Grimm. She and her husband, Michael Kane, were married in Cheyenne in 1988 and raised four children there until they moved to Broomfield, Colorado in 2000. Kelly's warmth and love for people drew them to her. She loved spending time with her family and caring for her pets. Kelly enjoyed attending painting classes with friends and family. Some of her favorite moments were spent on cruises with her husband and children. In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Emily Milligan, Alex Kane, Bradley Kane, and Thomas Kane; her father, Leon, and his wife Gloria Grimm; two sisters, Lila Henderson and Pam Turpin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends who wish may contribute to Global Hope Network International (attn Jeff Power) at the following link: https://www. globalhopenetwork.org /donate
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Mar. 24, 2019