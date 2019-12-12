|
Kenneth J. Larson, born in Chicago July 14, 1959, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Collier Hospice center. Kenneth has lived in Colorado since 1969. He attended Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School and graduated from Broomfield High school in 1977. Kenneth Attended University of Colorado where he studied history. He loved to follow the professional sports teams of Colorado and was a great fan of the Denver Broncos. Kenneth had interests in World war II history and model building and was an avid reader. Father Harry Larson and Mother Rita Larson preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Donald Larson, Sister-in-law Kim Larson and his nephews Eric and Nicholas. Saturday, December 14 at Nativity of Our Lord a visitation will start at 10:00 A.M, followed by a rosary at 10:30 A.M, concluding with a memorial mass at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Broomfield Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019